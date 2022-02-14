STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to use steel wires to stop jumbos from straying out of forests

The Karnataka Forest Department will for the first time use a steel wire fence instead of solar or rail barricades in the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve to prevent elephants from venturing outside the forest

Published: 14th February 2022 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

elephants

Representational Image

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Elephants have outsmarted all methods tried in the past by the Karnataka Forest Department to keep them confined inside wildlife sanctuaries and national parks and prevent them from straying into human habitats. But now the success achieved by Tamil Nadu foresters in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary near Hosur is going to be replicated in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve (NTR) soon.

The Karnataka Forest Department will for the first time use steel wire fences instead of solar or rail barricades in NTR to prevent elephants from venturing outside the forest.

“In this method, elephants do not get a sturdy base to stand or rest on. The steel ropes will bounce back and this will confuse the animal. The elephant will not get any grip to climb over the ropes. We have got permission from our higher authorities to implement it in Nagarahole. Now, we need to find manufacturers of such ropes,” D Mahesh Kumar, Director, NTR, told The New Indian Express. 

The steel ropes will be similar to the ones used to make bridges and will be first tried on a 5-km stretch in Veeranahosahalli range of NTR, where there is a problem of human-elephant conflict.  The steel ropes are also cheaper than rail barricades.

According to department officials, a km of rail barricade costs Rs 1.2- 1.3 crore, while the cost of steel ropes installed by Tamil Nadu is just Rs50-55 lakh per km. 

Over the years, foresters have tried different kinds of barricades like chilli-tobacco rope fences, solar fences, barbed wires, trenches with moats, rail barricades and even honeybee fences to keep elephants inside forests. But the jumbos have found ways to cross the barricades.

“We have observed through camera traps elephants breaking solar barricades with logs, climbing over rail barricades and throwing water on chilli-tobacco barricades and escape,” explained a forest department official. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagarhole Tiger Reserve Karnataka Forest Department Elephants
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp