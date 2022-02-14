Karnataka: Veerashaiva-Panchamasali community gets new peeta head

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Bableshwar Brihanmutt seer Dr Mahadeva Shivacharya Swamiji was coronated as the head of the new peeta of the Veerashaiva-Panchamasali community at Alagur village, near Jamkhandi, on Sunday.

The coronation ritual, which was attended by the seers of various prominent mutts, was performed at an auspicious time, thus establishing the third peeta of the Panchamasali community. The other two peetas are the Harihara peeta, headed by Dr Vachananda Swamiji; and Kudalasangama peeta, headed by Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swamiji.

All rituals were performed as per Veerashaiva-Lingayat tradition, under the guidance of pontiff Vachananda Swamiji and Managuli Hiremutt seer Shri Sanganabasava Swamiji.

After taking over as pontiff of the third peeta, Dr Mahadeva Shivacharya Swamiji offered prayers to River Krishna at Chikkapadasalagi barrage near Jamkhandi. "I will not just work for the development of the Panchamasali community, but also for the growth of all sub-sects within the community," he added.

When asked if he would support the demand for 2A and OBC status for the Panchamasali community, an agitation for which was launched by the pontiff of Kudalasangama peeta, he said, "I will discuss it with the seers of our community before taking a call. However, I will support all the movements that benefit the community."

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani said, "The new peeta is neither in favour of, nor against anybody. I am delighted to be a part of this coronation ceremony. I will sincerely work for the overall development of this region."

BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra, who was one of the chief guests, said, "Several months ago, a few people made an attempt to portray my father Yediyurappa and me as being against the Panchamasali community. In fact, Yediyurappa fulfilled the long-pending demand of the same community by including them under the 3-B category when he was the CM in 2011."

Interestingly, some top leaders from the community, including minister C C Patil, MLAs Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, and Aravind Bellad were absent. Even Kudalasangama peeta pontiff Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swamiji distanced himself from the ceremony.