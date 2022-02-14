Present socio-economic survey before Supreme Court: Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Sunday urged the State Government to make use of the social, educational and economic survey conducted by the State Backward Classes Commission to conduct Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections by providing reservation to OBCs.

After the recent judgement of the Supreme Court, reservation cannot be provided to OBC candidates in the ZP, TP or other local body elections, unless the government sets up a commission to study the backwardness of the OBCs.

"It is possible to resolve this issue with the social, educational and economic survey conducted by State Backward Classes Commission. The Supreme Court will accept the extensive door-to-door survey conducted in the state," he said. The survey was conducted when Siddraamaiah was the CM, and the State Government is yet to accept it.

He said that though political representation was not part of the mandate of the commission when it conducted the survey, the details of political representation of people of all castes were collected; the Supreme Court may consider the survey if the government highlights this point. "The government should immediately accept the survey report and present it before the court without wasting any time," he said.