Shrinking strength mars Mysuru Police Band’s melody

BENGALURU: In 2008, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, a former President by then, was at Vidhana Soudha to launch a State Government initiative. At the event, Kalam was captivated as he listened for 20 mins to a team of Mysuru Police Band playing instruments in a corner.

Over a period of time, the Mysuru Police Band, with a rich history of around 160 years, has been witnessing depleted strength due to lack of periodic recruitment, damaging the quality of the music.

The team is in Bengaluru to take part in the Joint Legislative session on Monday, which will be addressed by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. They play compositions of Mysuru Vasudevachar, Muthiah Bhagavatar to Purandara Dasaru and Kanaka Dasaru, along with a wide range from Western music.

The Mysuru Police Band, started in the 1850s by Chamarajendra Wodeyar with European Army music, is probably the only band in the world that has musicians playing both Carnatic and Western instruments in large numbers. It was during the reign of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar that Carnatic music was included.

All we want is some recognition: Assistant bandmaster

There are 27 different types of Carnatic instruments and around 30 Western instruments playing at the same time, which makes it unique. These include clarinets, piccolos, bassoons, saxophone, ultra saxophones, french horns, and many more.

Assistant bandmaster, R Mohan, who plays both clarinet and veena, and a third-generation musician said that his father, D Ramappa, and grandfather, R Dasappa, used to play clarinet and trombone, respectively. Mohan, with more than 30 years of experience, was recruited from the Home Department. “Our band’s sanctioned post is 82, including 32 from the Carnatic music team, and 50 from Western music team.

The number of people working has reduced to 56, including 11 new members, who were recruited last year. Earlier, there was no recruitment for 15 years. The State Government should recruit once in five years, and only then, the seniors in the team can teach the newcomers,” he said.

A dearth in the number of required members has affected the quality of music too. People with a senior grade in instruments (Carnatic) are eligible to apply, while for Western, it is Grade II of Trinity London exams. On important occasions, like the first Legislature session of the year, Kannada Rajyotsava, Governor taking charge, Dasara and others, the band performs. Practising even today for four to five hours, as well as discharging additional police duty, Mohan said, “All we want is some recognition from the Department of Kannada and Culture, and Indian Council for Cultural Relations.”

