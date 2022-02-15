STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
23 hijab-clad students return home after being denied entry to school in Karnataka

The principal of the school said that the school management is not allowing the entry of students wearing the hijab following the interim court order

Published: 15th February 2022 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

This is the second consecutive day after the school reopened that the students missed classes over the hijab row (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A total of 23 students of Karnataka Public School in Nellihudikeri returned home after they were denied entry to the school for wearing the hijab.

This is the second consecutive day after the school reopened that the students missed classes over the hijab row.

The principal of the school, Anil, said that the school management is not allowing the entry of students wearing the hijab following the interim court order.

The girls said they were allowed to attend classes wearing the headscarves before the hijab row and urged that it be allowed.

While a total of 30 girls protested over the ban on entry to the classroom with hijab, 23 continued the protest on Tuesday.

