Congress' Zameer Ahmed apologises after 'rise in rape cases in India' statement

BENGALURU: Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed was condemned from all quarters, including party state unit chief DK Shivakumar, for his remark that rape incidents in India are the highest in the world as women don’t follow the ‘purdah’ system or cover their face with a veil. Shivakumar had also sought his party MLA’s apology.

Zameer on Sunday had said that the concept of hijab is to keep girls behind purdah to hide their beauty when they grow up. “Their beauty should not be visible. Rape cases in India have increased because women are not wearing the purdah,” he had said.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar said nobody was bigger than the party and demanded an apology from the legislator. “He will have to withdraw his remarks. We have issued him a notice seeking an explanation. This is a foolish statement,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Zameer had refused to apologise, saying there is nothing wrong with what he had said. Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, he even accused the media of twisting his statement. Later, in series of tweets, he said, “... I thought wearing burqa will prevent girls from getting raped.

Our ancestors made this to prevent such crimes and I did not have any other intentions. I was only concerned. Education will empower them and let them wear hijab and get education. Do not stop these girls from getting education in the name of hijab. I did not have the intention of hurting anyone. I apologise.” Reacting to the MLA’s initial remarks, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said these kinds of statements showed Zameer’s thinking and attitude.