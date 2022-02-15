Hijab issue should have been nipped in the bud: Deve Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The hijab issue should have been dealt with proactively by the two national parties and the problems should have been nipped in the bud, former Prime Minister and JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda said on Monday. “Now, there have been so many developments, but all will have to abide by what the court finally decides. Since the matter is before the court, I will not comment about it,’’ the JDS patriarch told the media.

On the possibility of his son and former CM H D Kumaraswamy contesting from Chamundeshwari Assembly segment in Mysuru, Gowda said, “Why should he move out of Ramanagara or Channapatna. He contested from Channapatna and even became CM. It is my desire that he should contest from there again. Ultimately, God will decide where he will finally contest from.’’

On his grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s political prospects, Gowda said, “He is working in the cinema industry and is focusing on films. He is also the president of the JDS Youth Wing. Ultimately, Kumaraswamy will take a decision if he will remain in films or in politics,’’ he said.

Referring to the issue of former civil aviation minister CM Ibrahim joining the JDS, Deve Gowda said, “When it is time for elections to the post of state party president, we will consider him too. Presently, we have a state president who is a six-time legislator. Can he be asked to step down tomorrow morning?’’ he remarked.

When asked about exodus of some leaders who were openly seeking to move out of the party, he said, “It is not too late for us to work together and build the party. Merely declaring that our aim is 123 seats is not enough.”