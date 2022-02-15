STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka government set to crack down on outfits disturbing peace: Araga Jnanendra 

The state Home Minister claimed that not all but a few students were insisting that they be allowed to go to the school wearing Hijab.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra makes a point in Karnataka Assembly

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in Karnataka Assembly. (File photo)

By PTI

BENGALURU: A day ahead of reopening of pre-university colleges in Karnataka, which were shut due to protests over wearing of Hijab inside classrooms, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said authorities have been directed to identify and initiate legal action against religious organisations attempting to break the society and corrupt innocent students.

"Some religious organisations are using students to try to divide the society. Instructions have been given to identify them and initiate appropriate legal action against them," the minister said in a statement.

He claimed that not all but a few students were insisting that they be allowed to go to the school wearing Hijab.

"In my view it is not their (students) natural view (insisting on wearing Hijab). We all must respect the interim order of the Karnataka High Court and act accordingly," Jnanendra said.

The Karnataka High Court in its interim order relating to the Hijab issue has restrained students from attending classes wearing headscarves or saffron scarves.

Jnanendra also noted that safety measures have been taken to ensure peace and order in the state so that students attend classes in without any hindrance. He also requested the students to engage in their academic activities without any fear or feeling of insecurity.

