Over 40 students in hijab return home from school in various parts of Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the Karnataka High Court is hearing petitions over the hijab row, Classes 9 and 10 reopened across the state on Monday after they were ordered shut for three days with the issue taking a violent turn earlier last week.

While schools in the rest of the state reported a fairly peaceful reopening, in Shivamogga, 13 students of Government High School returned home without writing the SSLC preparatory exams which started on Monday, insisting that they be allowed inside classrooms with hijab on. Education department officials tried to convince them to write the examination by removing their headscarf, but in vain.

In a similar incident, over 30 students of a public school in Nellihudikeri in Kodagu came back home after they were barred entry into the school wearing hijab. The students’ parents expressed hope of receiving justice from the Karnataka High Court. In one incident in Mandya, the school management asked a teacher to remove her hijab before entering the school, which came under severe criticism and a video of it went viral on social media.

In Belagavi, several girls arrived wearing hijab at Anjuman School and Sardar’s High School leading to arguments between parents and staff of schools. The students were later persuaded to remove their hijab and follow the interim order of the court.

B’luru teacher accused of abusing students quits

In Bengaluru, a teacher, accused of abusing minority community children verbally and in writing over their religious identity at Vidyasagar Public School in Chandra Layout on Saturday, resigned “on health grounds”. The teacher had allegedly threatened the students that they would be chased out once the Karnataka High Court order comes out.

“The teacher had actually planned on resigning previously, but we had insisted she continue teaching as the syllabus hadn’t been completed as yet, however, with the recent issue, she did not come to the school and sent in handwritten resignation letter,” said Dr Raju Srinivas, founder of the school.

At the epicentre of the ongoing hijab row, the Women’s Government PU College in Udupi, students wore hijab till the campus and removed them before entering classrooms. As Section 144 of CrPC had been clamped in the 200-metre radius of the schools, police personnel kept a strict vigil.

In Kalaburagi and Mysuru there were reports of teachers asking students to remove hijab before entering classrooms. In Kundapur, a government PU college allowed students to wear hijab inside classrooms, as was the practice earlier. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said a few incidents were reported from different districts and they will discuss and put in place a standard operating procedure.

School managements, principals and the parents have been given the responsibility of obeying the High Court order, Bommai said, adding that it will create a conducive atmosphere for the High Court to deliver its final judgement. As a precautionary measure, police were deployed at sensitive and high-risk areas.

PU and degree colleges to reopen tomorrow

After reopening schools across the state, the State Government on Monday decided to reopen pre-university and degree colleges from Wednesday. Meanwhile, college students have to wear uniforms wherever there is a dress code. The decision was taken in a review meeting, attended by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.