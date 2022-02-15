Permit students to wear hijab for now as decision would take time, counsel urges Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Appealing to the Karnataka High Court not to continue with its interim order, saying it suspends fundamental rights, senior counsel Devadatt Kamat, representing petitioners-students from Udupi district, requested the court to permit students to wear headscarves in the colour of their uniforms, which is an 'innocuous practice', for now, as it would take a considerable time to decide the issue.

He made this submission before the full bench comprising of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi during the hearing of a batch of petitions filed by the students questioning the order issued by the state government prescribing uniforms for students in school and college campuses where the College Development Committee is constituted.

Arguing that wearing headscarves is an innocuous practice which has been protected under Article 25 of the constitution, he said that there is some amount of guidance on how powers of the state have to be exercised and therefore this is not the way the law can be used to curb religious practice, using the powers under the Education Act by the state.

Stating that the heavens are not going to fall if headscarves are not removed, he argued that this is not a case where students are saying that they are not wearing uniforms but an exemption is sought only to wear headscarves in the colour of their uniforms. Hence certain exemptions can be given to exercise religious faith, he argued.

He also argued that the state cannot say wearing headscarves will disturb public order and lead to commotion. In a secular state, the innocuous practice is a facet of freedom of expression, he said. He argued that the law banning hijab in Turkey, where negative secularism is practised, is not applicable to a country which is practising positive secularism.

Senior counsel prof Ravivarma Kumar, representing some of the petitioners, argued that the CDC is a non-existing body under the statute and is an extra legal authority but has been given powers to prescribe uniforms which is contrary to rules.

Meanwhile, the court did not consider the affidavit filed by advocate Mohammed Tahir on behalf of the petitioners-students, alleging that state government officials are misusing the interim order by insisting that students in all educational institutions remove the hijab, though the order specifically stated that it is applicable to institutions where the CDCs are constituted.

When it was mentioned, the Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi objected to the affidavit and said that the allegations are vague and the state can't respond to them. Then the court asked the counsel to file a proper application signed by the petitioners before the court, instead of an affidavit.

Further arguments will continue on Wednesday at 2.30 pm.