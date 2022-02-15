Taluk Panchayat EO attacked by BJP leader in Karnataka's Challakere

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Taluk panchayat executive officer Madugina Basappa was attacked at his office while working on Monday by BJP taluk president Sooranahalli Srinivas and his followers.

Srinivas and his team entered the chamber of Basappa when the latter was on a video conference and attacked him. In the name of questioning the officer, Srinivas attacked him.

As soon as the attack took place the panchayat development officials sat on a protest and a complaint was lodged at the Challakere police station, which has invoked various sections of obstructing the government official from conducting his duty. The attackers have later been arrested by the police.

The officials said that 'If we are attacked like this openly, how can we work freely on the field and demanded strict action against the attackers.'

The attack has been condemned by the Karnataka State Government Employees union, Taluk Panchayat executive officers association, Valmiki Nayaka government employees association and Congress party workers.

Immediately, Basappa lodged a complaint against Sooranahalli Srinivas for obstructing him from the conduct of his duty after which DySP KV Sridhar, police inspector JS Thippeswamy arrived at the protest spot and took Srinivas and others into custody. Along with this, they also tried to bring a truce among the protesting panchayat development officials but failed.

Meanwhile, Soornahalli Srinivas has also lodged a counter-complaint against the Executive officer for allegedly demanding a bribe for change of the Khata and also under atrocities act against Basappa. He also said that Khatas are not transferred in rural areas without a bribe and that he had just questioned it.

Speaking to the media, Basappa said that based on his complaint the police started an investigation. "I gave them first-hand information about the attack. Srinivas, KDP members Nagaraju, Dore Nagaraju, BJP secretary Basavaraju entered my office forcefully at around 3-30 PM and used foul language. Later the altercation turned violent and Srinivas attacked me. My officials protected me from further attack," he said.

District president of Karnataka State Government Employees Association K Manjunath said, "These acts of attacks on the officials cannot be tolerated and demand strict action against Sooranahalli Srinivas and others."

He also requested the district police to invoke all the strict rules against the attackers and ensure that justice is provided to the executive officer Basappa.

Goonda act should be invoked

Challakere MLA T Raghumurthy severely criticised the attack on the executive officer of Challakere taluk panchayat and said that no one has the right to attack the officer who is on duty.

If the officer not functioning properly, the issue could have been brought before the appropriate authority and action would have been initiated against him, he said.

But in the present case, the officer has been attacked by BJP taluk president Sooranahalli Srinivas and his team. Goonda Act should be invoked against the attackers and criminal action should be initiated against the errant, the MLA added.

Further Raghumurthy said that Karnataka is not Uttar Pradesh or Bihar where the officials will be attacked. Who has given him the authority to attack him, he questioned.

"I will try to provide justice to the officials and in case he fails to get justice, the issue will be taken up to the next level and even if needed it will be raised on the floor of the house, the attacks over officials has become habitual in recent days under the BJP administration, this should not continue in future," he pointed.

ZP CEO Dr. K Nandini Devi said that the attack on the executive officer is very gruesome and the issue has been brought to the notice of the RDPR minister KS Eshwarappa, district in-charge minister BC Patil and higher authorities of the rural development minister and that the police have been requested to initiate action.

Police have informed the four people including Soornahalli Srinivas who have attacked the executive officer. "We have booked FIR against Sooranahalli Srinivas and arrested four people including him," Superintendent of Police K Parashuram said

Challakere police are investigating the incident.