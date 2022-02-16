STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hijab row: Opposition MLAs ask govt to be fair in implementing Karnataka HC order

While the schools that were closed after the hijab row took a violent turn last week were reopened on Monday, colleges are reopening on Wednesday.

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Shimoga Nandan, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the hijab row resulting in heated arguments in schools and many students returning home without writing their pre-board examinations, a delegation of Muslim legislators from the Congress met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday and demanded implementation of the High Court interim order in a fair manner. They also urged the CM to take action against those trying to create disturbances.

While the schools that were closed after the hijab row took a violent turn last week were reopened on Monday, colleges are reopening on Wednesday. “There was no controversy for decades and it has now come up suddenly. The HC judgement is specific about institutions that have College Development Committees (CDC) and that have uniforms.

However, schools that do not come under the ambit of the judgment are also stopping children and staff outside school premises and asking them to remove the hijab,” said Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad. 

He was part of the delegation consisting of deputy leader in the Assembly UT Khader, legislators’ Tanvir Sait, Saleem Ahmed and others. On Monday, a teacher in Mandya was asked to remove her burqa outside the school premises.

The MLA said there has to be a clear message to officials that the court order is specific and it cannot be enforced in a blanket manner and force children and teachers to remove hijab or burqa on the streets. “This will be like targeting those children with scarves on the streets,” Arshad said. 

