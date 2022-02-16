STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Assembly adjourned after commotion over alleged insult to national flag

It all started with the leader of the opposition submitting a preliminary motion against minister KS Eshwarappa over his alleged statement on hoisting the saffron flag at Red Fort

Published: 16th February 2022 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

The marshals had to come in between to control members of both parties who were seen folding their sleeves (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Assembly had to be adjourned by the Speaker on Wednesday after heated exchanges between Congress and BJP members over an alleged insult to the national flag.

The marshals had to come between members of both parties to control them after they were seen folding their sleeves. Even after the adjournment, there was a commotion in the House for some time.

It all started with the leader of the opposition submitting a preliminary motion against rural and development and panchayat raj minister KS Eshwarappa over his alleged statement on hoisting the saffron flag at Red Fort.

Congress members demanded that the state government dismiss Eshwarappa from the cabinet and book a case under the sedition law for insulting the national flag.

Law minister JC Madhuswamy pointed out that if the allegation is against a minister, unless there is first-hand information, those who move an adjournment motion have to read out the full text. Eshwarappa has not made any anti-national statement, going by the full text, he said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the Congress has lost its arguments in the hijab row and that is why it was trying to raise such issues.

