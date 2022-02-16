Karnataka nurse dies, family donates her organs

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Amid unbearable grief over the sudden demise of their daughter, her family exhibited exemplary kindness by donating her organs to the Bengaluru-based PMSSY Medical College Hospital. Ganavi Gowda was working as a nurse in a private hospital in Shivamogga. While she was on night shift duty at the hospital on February 8, she had collapsed and lost consciousness.

She was immediately shifted to the PMSSY Hospital in Bengaluru. The nurse was battling between life and death for four days. But there was no improvement in her health. On February 12, doctors in the hospital declared that her brain was dead.

Even in that heart-rending situation, the family members decided to donate important organs to the hospital. As per parents’ wishes, the body was shifted to Institute of Gastroenterology and Organ Transplant (IGOT) hospital and organ retrieval was done.

Six needy patients had received her organs. Ganavi hailed from Kattimane -Hosakoppa in NR Pura taluk of Chikkamagaluru district. She was the daughter of Krishnamurthy and Leelavathy. Ganavi was the second daughter and she was 22-year-old.