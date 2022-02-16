STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka nurse dies, family donates her organs

She was immediately shifted to the PMSSY Hospital in Bengaluru.  The nurse was battling between life and death for  four days.

Published: 16th February 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose for organ donation.

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Amid unbearable grief over the sudden demise of their daughter, her family exhibited exemplary kindness by donating her organs to the Bengaluru-based PMSSY Medical College Hospital. Ganavi Gowda was working as a nurse in a private hospital in Shivamogga. While she was on night shift duty at the hospital on February 8, she had collapsed and lost consciousness.

She was immediately shifted to the PMSSY Hospital in Bengaluru. The nurse was battling between life and death for four days. But there was no improvement in her health. On February 12, doctors in the hospital declared that her brain was dead. 

Even in that heart-rending situation, the family members decided to donate important organs to the hospital. As per parents’ wishes, the body was shifted to Institute of Gastroenterology and Organ Transplant (IGOT) hospital and organ retrieval was done. 

Six needy patients had received her organs. Ganavi hailed from Kattimane -Hosakoppa in NR Pura taluk of Chikkamagaluru district. She was the daughter of Krishnamurthy and Leelavathy. Ganavi was the second daughter and she was 22-year-old.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
organ donation nurse Karnataka Shivamogga
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp