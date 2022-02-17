STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Attempt to sully my image': Karnataka doctor approaches cops after anti-hijab tweet appears on his account

Dr Shantanu R Prabhu, a pediatrician in Ujire, said in the complaint that tweet against hijab appeared on his account which is meant to tarnish his image, police sources said.

Published: 17th February 2022 11:44 AM

Students comes out of government college in Shivamogga during the hijab protest, in Karnataka. (Photo | Shimoga Nandan, EPS)

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Shimoga Nandan, EPS)

By PTI

MANGALURU: A doctor from Ujire in Dakshina Kannada district has complained to the police that his twitter account has been hacked by miscreants who uploaded an anti-hijab post on it.

The tweet said they do not want women and girls to wear hijabs.

"This is neither a Taliban state, Saudi Arabia or madrassa and the hijab is unnecessary. If you have to wear hijab, go to a madrassa," it said.

ALSO READ | India to run by Constitution, not Sharia, reiterates BJP amid growing protests over hijab row

A screenshot of the doctor holding a child in his hands has been uploaded along with the tweet, Shantanu said in his complaint.

The doctor alleged that using the post, some people have started spreading malicious propaganda against the hospital where he works.

"This is an attempt to sully my image. Having studied in medical college run by minorities, I know what hijabs are," he said in the complaint.

