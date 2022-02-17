Bommai says Opposition leaders violated flag code

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai flayed Congress leaders over their conduct in the Assembly on Wednesday, saying the party has failed to perform its duties as a responsible opposition.

He also charged that the party had violated the flag code by displaying the national flag during the protest in the Assembly over Minister K S Eshwarappa’s statement.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said the national flag code defines use of the national flag and it should never be misused. “But the Congress MLAs have misused the national flag with political motives. The party has been marginalised across the country because of such behaviour of its leaders. People are watching them and the party, which prides itself on having a 100-year history, will further lose its importance in the coming days,” the CM said.

Defending Eshwarappa’s statement, Bommai said the minister’s statement did not amount to any violation of the law. “The Congress is trying to mislead the people of the state and the House by using certain parts of his statement.”