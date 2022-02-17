STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

College in Karnataka's Uppinangady declares two-day holiday over hijab row

Ten students had turned up at the college with hijab and the college principal and lecturers asked them to remove citing the interim order of Karnataka High Court.

Published: 17th February 2022 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Hijab Row

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Government First Grade College in Karnataka's Uppinangady declared two days holiday for students on Thursday over hijab row. Ten students had turned up at the college with hijab and the college principal and lecturers asked them to remove citing the interim order of Karnataka High Court.  But the girls refused to remove hijab.

A group of students objected to the girls move and reportedly threatened to sport saffron shawls if the girls are allowed to attend class with hijab. When the college management's efforts to convince the students went in vain, they declared holiday. Police were called in to ensure that the situation does not go out of control.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uppinangady Government First Grade College Hijab row Karnataka hijab row Karnataka college Karnataka college closure
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp