College in Karnataka's Uppinangady declares two-day holiday over hijab row

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Government First Grade College in Karnataka's Uppinangady declared two days holiday for students on Thursday over hijab row. Ten students had turned up at the college with hijab and the college principal and lecturers asked them to remove citing the interim order of Karnataka High Court. But the girls refused to remove hijab.

A group of students objected to the girls move and reportedly threatened to sport saffron shawls if the girls are allowed to attend class with hijab. When the college management's efforts to convince the students went in vain, they declared holiday. Police were called in to ensure that the situation does not go out of control.