Cong protest seeking Minister's resignation mars Karnataka Assembly proceedings

By PTI

BENGALURU: Protests by the Congress demanding sacking of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa and that he be booked for sedition, for his statement on the national flag, continued to rock the Assembly proceedings in Karnataka for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

While the Congress has decided to hold 'day-and-night' protests to take the issue to a "logical end", Eshwarappa said he won't quit.

Eshwarappa said there is no question of him resigning for any reason, and he is a patriot who had gone to jail during emergency.

"Let them protest, I won't budge," he said, and demanded that state Congress chief D K Shivakumar resign, accusing him and his party of 'misusing' the national flag for protests.

Recently, Eshwarappa had claimed 'Bhagwa dhwaj' (saffron flag) may become the national flag some time in the future and the same may be hoisted on the Red Fort then.

He however had said the tricolour is the national flag now, and it should be respected by everyone.

As soon as the House met for the day Congress members trooped into the well to mark their protest.

After the House paid tributes to former MLA Mallur Ananda Rao, who died on February 14, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri took up the question hour, and Congress members began shouting slogans demanding action against Eshwarappa, calling him "Desha Drohi" (traitor).

The question hour took place amid sloganeering from Congress members, who did not participate in it, despite repeated requests from the chair.

Slogans like- "we want justice", "we want resignation", "Down down to corrupt government", "Eshwarappa- desha drohi", "this Government is RSS' puppet", "BJP government is anti national flag"- among others marred the proceedings.

After the question hour, the Speaker asked Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah to speak on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address, but he did not speak and continued to protest from the well along with Congress legislators.

As the chaos continued, the Speaker adjourned the House till 3 pm.

The Chair in the assembly on Wednesday rejected the Congress' adjournment motion demanding dismissal and sedition case against Eshwarappa.

In the Legislative Council too, proceedings were marred by Congress' protest with placards from the well, demanding action against Eshwarappa, forcing Chairman Basavaraj Horatti to adjourn the House till 3 PM.

Addressing reporters outside the assembly, Siddaramaiah, accusing BJP and Sangh Parivar of disrespecting the national flag, said the Congress has decided to stage 'day-and-night' protests, to take the issue to a logical end.

Noting that the Governor, who is the constitutional head, should have intervened and given instructions for Eshwarappa's dismissal, as his comments amount to treason, he said, "The Chief Minister is also not taking action against Eshwarappa, the RSS is implementing its hidden agenda through Eshwarappa."