DKS, KSE trade ‘traitor’ barbs in Karnataka Assembly

Bedlam prevails as MLAs from both sides back the two leaders; Speaker Kageri’s efforts to restore peace goes in vain
 

Published: 17th February 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar, backed by their party members, engage in a wordy duel in the Legislative Assembly in Bengaluru on Wednesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chaos reigned in the Assembly on Wednesday with Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa and KPCC president DK Shivakumar charging at each other, making personal attacks. 

When Opposition leader Siddaramiah and other Congress members were demanding Eshwarappa’s removal from the cabinet,  Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri insisted that he wanted to hear the RDPR minister’s side as charges were made against him in the adjournment motion. Shivakumar, however, opposed it and said Eshwarappa cannot be allowed to speak. “There is no need to listen to the ‘desha drohi’ (traitor),” he thundered.

Angered by this, Eshwarappa retorted saying, “The Assembly is not your father’s property. We all know who is ‘desha drohi’. You indulged in loot and even went to jail for your ‘desha droha’ and are out on bail now. I don’t need to learn from you.’

When Shivakumar and some Congress MLAs approached the treasury benches where Eshwarppa was sitting, the latter got up from his seat and charged towards them, leading to heated exchanges. Speaker Kageri’s warnings went in vain and chaotic scenes prevailed as legislators from both sides stood up in support of their leaders and got into a war of words. Marshals, along with some MLAs from both sides, tried to pacify the lawmakers, but the shouting match continued even after the House was adjourned.

