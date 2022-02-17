STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dress code controversy: Over 700, including two former judges, pen open letter on hijab debate

With schools reopening, videos are being circulated across Karnataka of teachers and students being forced to remove their hijabs and burqas before entering school premises, they noted. 

The students of Government Empress PU College for girls taking out a protest march after they were disallowed to attend the classes wearing burkha and hijab in Tumakuru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 700 people, including 500 lawyers, two former High Court judges and Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission former chairman Dr C S Dwarakanath, have written an open letter to the stakeholders in the hijab row.

The signatories to the letter expressed concern over the recent Karnataka High Court’s interim order, stating that it has led to many instances of Muslim women and girls facing public humiliation.

‘No provision to prohibit hijab’

Arguing before the full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi, Kumar said there is no provision in law to prohibit hijab.

He pointed out that bangles, bindi, crucifix and turban are also religious symbols.

“Is wearing these not breaking the uniformity? Why pick on only these poor Muslim girls for wearing the hijab?” he argued.

We may need separate bench for Karnataka, says CJI

With a large number of cases coming to the Supreme Court from Karnataka, CJI NV Ramana on Wednesday sarcastically remarked that a special bench would need to be constituted for matters from the State.

The remarks were made after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought urgent listing of a case relating to compensation for those affected by mining in the state.

“We will list it and maybe we have to form a bench only for matters from Karnataka,” the CJI commented. 

