Karnataka Legislative Council rejects adjournment motion plea against KS Eshwarappa

Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti rejected the Congress’ plea to move an adjournment motion against the minister after Opposition Leader B K Hariprasad made a preliminary submission.

Published: 17th February 2022 06:02 AM

RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar, backed by their party members, engage in a wordy duel in the Legislative Assembly in Bengaluru on Wednesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Opposition Congress’ demand for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa’s dismissal from the Cabinet and registration of a sedition case against him for his comment on hoisting a saffron flag at Red Fort in New Delhi led to commotion in the Legislative Council on Wednesday. 

Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti rejected the Congress’ plea to move an adjournment motion against the minister after Opposition Leader B K Hariprasad made a preliminary submission. “The minister insulted the national flag. Instead of dismissing him, the Chief Minister and the Governor are mute spectators,” Hariprasad said.

When the Congress leader took a swipe at the RSS and accused it of not hoisting the national flag at its headquarters for many years, BJP members took strong objection and accused him of deviating from the subject.  Members of both the BJP and the Congress engaged in heated arguments on several occasions when the preliminary submission was being made and even after Congress’ request was rejected.

Law and Parliamentary Minister J C Madhuswamy said a part of Eshwarappa’s statement, made in response to a question by media persons, was taken out of context. The minister had not insulted the national flag at all, he insisted. 

After the Congress members continued to protest in the well of the House demanding the minister’s dismissal, the House was adjourned for the day.

