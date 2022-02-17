STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka MLAs demand national poet title for Chennaveera Kanavi

The members also paid condolence to the poet and also to former MLA H D Chowdaiah, who passed away on Tuesday night.

Published: 17th February 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Writer Chennaveer Kanavi, right, and Chandrakanth Bellad at Sahitya Sammelana in Dharwad (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cutting across party lines, legislators in the Assembly on Wednesday demanded that the government confer the ‘Rashtrakavi’ title on poet Chennaveera Kanavi, who passed away in Dharwad on Wednesday. The members also paid condolence to the poet and also to former MLA H D Chowdaiah, who passed away on Tuesday night.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said Kanavi should have got the Jnanpith award. “He had all the eligibility to become a ‘Rashtrakavi’. He should get the status at least now,” the former chief minister said. Senior BJP MLA Jagadish Shettar said there is a demand to confer the ‘Rashtrakavi’ status on Kanavi from his readers and fans. “The government should work towards this,” he said.

Paying his tributes, Chief Minister M Basavaraj Bommai, who had visited the ailing poet at the hospital recently, said budding writers should take inspiration from such great litterateurs and rise to glory.

“Kanavi was one of the most creative writers of the Kannada literary world. He and his family were very close to me for the last four decades. He personified humility and won the hearts of people with his soft-spoken and gentle nature,” Bommai said in a statement. Bommai said he had never seen Kanavi losing his temper. “He has been honoured with many prestigious awards, including the Nadoja award. He raised the stature of  the awards... such was his credibility,” Bommai recalled.

The CM also said that the State Government is ready to provide all assistance to the literary world.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennaveera Kanavi
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp