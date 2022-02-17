Karnataka MLAs demand national poet title for Chennaveera Kanavi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cutting across party lines, legislators in the Assembly on Wednesday demanded that the government confer the ‘Rashtrakavi’ title on poet Chennaveera Kanavi, who passed away in Dharwad on Wednesday. The members also paid condolence to the poet and also to former MLA H D Chowdaiah, who passed away on Tuesday night.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said Kanavi should have got the Jnanpith award. “He had all the eligibility to become a ‘Rashtrakavi’. He should get the status at least now,” the former chief minister said. Senior BJP MLA Jagadish Shettar said there is a demand to confer the ‘Rashtrakavi’ status on Kanavi from his readers and fans. “The government should work towards this,” he said.

Paying his tributes, Chief Minister M Basavaraj Bommai, who had visited the ailing poet at the hospital recently, said budding writers should take inspiration from such great litterateurs and rise to glory.

“Kanavi was one of the most creative writers of the Kannada literary world. He and his family were very close to me for the last four decades. He personified humility and won the hearts of people with his soft-spoken and gentle nature,” Bommai said in a statement. Bommai said he had never seen Kanavi losing his temper. “He has been honoured with many prestigious awards, including the Nadoja award. He raised the stature of the awards... such was his credibility,” Bommai recalled.

The CM also said that the State Government is ready to provide all assistance to the literary world.