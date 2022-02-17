STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka PU colleges restart, students in hijab barred at many places

Following several rounds of deliberations, classes were restarted on Wednesday in PU colleges.

Published: 17th February 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Students comes out of government college in Shivamogga during the hijab protest, in Karnataka. (Photo | Shimoga Nandan, EPS)

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Shimoga Nandan, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With PU colleges reopening across the state on Wednesday after a brief closure, several incidents of girls wearing the hijab being barred from entering educational institutions were reported from across the state. In Bengaluru, however, the situation remained mostly calm.

Following several rounds of deliberations, classes were restarted on Wednesday in PU colleges. The Bengaluru police had not been deployed near colleges but were on high alert to prevent any kind of untoward incidents. Security for colleges was largely managed by college security personnel. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said peace reigned in the state, save for a few incidents in other districts.

In light of incidents where teachers were forced to remove their hijabs before entering schools, Bengaluru school managements tiook precautions to prevent any such case. Meanwhile, nearly 100 students of various colleges in Kodagu district returned home after being barred from entering the college premises with headscarves. In Udupi, 20 students were denied entry to classes, while at the Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, the six girls who first sought permission to wear the hijab, abstained from attending classes.

In Tumakuru, tension prevailed at the century-old Government Empress PU College for Girls when a group of students staged a protest on being denied entry into the campus wearing burqa and hijab. Many PU college students, as well as high school students in Shivamogga, refused to remove the hijab and returned home. Similar incidents were also reported in Belagavi,  Vijayapura and Hubballi. 

