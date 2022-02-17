Now, negative RT-PCR reports not needed for people coming from Kerala and Goa to Karnataka

By Express News Service

Passengers coming from Kerala and Goa to Karnataka through all modes of transportation no longer need a negative RT-PCR report. Following the state’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee’s (TAC) recommendation, Karnataka on Thursday relaxed this rule.

However, carrying a double dose vaccine certificate is mandatory. Recently, Karnataka had relaxed these norms for those coming from Maharashtra.

In a circular issued on Thursday, TK Anil Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), said the rule has been relaxed in view of the current COVID-19 situation.

With a gradual decline in cases in Kerala and Goa, the TAC has recommended that Karnataka should stop insisting on negative RT-PCR reports from travellers from these two states. TAC members had deliberated on this issue at its 155th meeting held recently.

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar also took to Twitter to announce the decision.