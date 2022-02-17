STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Now, negative RT-PCR reports not needed for people coming from Kerala and Goa to Karnataka

However, carrying a double dose vaccine certificate is mandatory. Recently, Karnataka had relaxed these norms for those coming from Maharashtra.

Published: 17th February 2022 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

A woman gives her swab samples for RT-PCR test at the KSRTC bus stand in Bengaluru (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Express News Service

Passengers coming from Kerala and Goa to Karnataka through all modes of transportation no longer need a negative RT-PCR report. Following the state’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee’s (TAC) recommendation, Karnataka on Thursday relaxed this rule.

However, carrying a double dose vaccine certificate is mandatory. Recently, Karnataka had relaxed these norms for those coming from Maharashtra.

In a circular issued on Thursday, TK Anil Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), said the rule has been relaxed in view of the current COVID-19 situation.

With a gradual decline in cases in Kerala and Goa, the TAC has recommended that Karnataka should stop insisting on negative RT-PCR reports from travellers from these two states. TAC members had deliberated on this issue at its 155th meeting held recently.

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar also took to Twitter to announce the decision.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RT-PCR COVID-19
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp