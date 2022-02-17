What about farmers’ issues? Ask Karnataka politicos amid hijab, national flag row

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the hijab and the national flag issue consuming the time of the legislature during the ongoing special session, several political leaders have expressed concern over other important issues like bagair hukum land for landless farmers, reliable power supply, support price for agriculture produce and water woes being ignored.

They also pointed out that the previous session was dominated by the alleged religious conversion issue.

A senior Congress leader lamented, “The last session was taken up by the conversion issue and this session is being consumed by the hijab and national flag issues. When do we take up real issues that concern the people in the duration of the session?’’

Asked about it, Congress leader and former MLA Madhu Bangarappa said, “I agree bagair hukum land is a major issue. I had taken out a 130-km padayatra and the authorities need to address it immediately. Many have taken loans on bagair hukum lands and are in a quandary. The government needs to address the issues of farmers and about employment generation.’’

JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy said, “There are many important issues like farmers’ problems, inter-state water sharing, the problems faced by students due to closure of schools, etc. But no one wants to address them.’’

JDS deputy leader in the Assembly, Bandeppa Kashempur, said, “The national flag is important, but there are other serious issues which need to be addressed — MSP for ragi, paddy and tur, unemployment and closure of schools.”

Farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar pointed out, “Former CM B S Yediyurappa started his political career a few decades ago by taking up the bagair hukum land issue. But even now, the issue remains unresolved. Farmers get barely two hours of power in the morning and two hours in the evening whereas they need at least 12 hours supply. While we are commercially exporting power, can’t the government consider the needs of farmers also?’’