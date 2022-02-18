Activists seek clarification on Karnataka HC interim order on hijab

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A delegation of advocates, students, women’s rights activists from Bahutva Karnataka, PUCL-K, Dalit Minority Sene, All India Students’ Association, students from IISc and other groups met the Director of the Pre-University Board, and requested him to look into the issue of several PU colleges turning away Muslim girl students, in violation of the interim order of the High Court.

The activists explained how the interim order applies only to colleges where the College Development Council has prescribed a dress code, and not to colleges that don’t have one and where hijab was being worn previously. They said that students be allowed to write exams, or exams be postponed till the final court verdict.

“We are dismayed that the PU Education Department, instead of formulating ways to calm tensions on campuses and allowing all students to continue their education, is instead a silent spectator even as Muslim girl students are pushed out of colleges with utmost indignity. This is happening as examinations, including practical examinations, have started,” they said.

They also demanded a clarification be sent to all PU colleges on the High Court order, which said, “We make it clear that this order is confined to such of the institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student dress code/uniform.’’

The interim order is being misinterpreted by district authorities, government departments, ministers and media, with a ban on hijab being applied to teachers as well, they added. “The order has been construed as an effective ban on the hijab across the state in all educational institutions.