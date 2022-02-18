Blankets in hand, Congress men stage night dharna against Eshwarappa's saffron flag statement

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress legislators on Thursday started a night-long sit-in dharna in the Assembly and Council halls demanding the resignation of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa over his remarks on hoisting a saffron flag at the Red Fort. They even got their pillows and blankets for the overnight stay in Vidhana Soudha.

The party legislators had staged protests in both Houses on Wednesday demanding Eshwarappa’s dismissal from the cabinet and registering of a case of sedition against him. The bedlam continued till Thursday evening as MLAs pushed ahead with their protest in the well of the House even as the proceedings were conducted amid the din. Appeals by Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar to co-operate with smooth conduct of business in the house proved futile. This prompted the Speaker to adjourn the session for the day at 11 am itself.

Presuming that the House doors would be closed, the Congress MLAs remained inside even after it was adjourned, while Siddaramaiah and other seniors sat in the lobby. As a matter of courtesy, the Speaker called on them and inquired about their wellbeing while Assembly secretary Vishalakshi spoke to them about dinner arrangements.

Reacting to the developments, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters in the evening, “The Opposition has misinterpreted Eshwarappa’s statement and has been trying to create a negative perception among the people. The day-and-night dharna in the Vidhana Soudha is nothing new, but it used to be over people’s issues, farmers’ and state’s interests.

The Congress has hit rock bottom politically as it is staging a dharna over a minister’s statement by propagating it as wrong, while there is no such violation of the law.” Later in the evening, the CM and senior BJP leaders including BS Yediyurappa met the Congress leaders and appealed to them to withdraw the protest. Sources said the Speaker may consider adjourning the session sine die if the Congress continues with their protest when the House convenes for business on Friday.

Recent Protests

In July 2010, both the Congress and the JDS legislators had staged overnight dharna against then the CM BS Yediyurappa’s regime demanding a CBI probe into illegal mining in Ballari. In July 2019, it was the turn of the BJP MLAs led by then Opposition leader B S Yediyurappa to stage an overnight dharna as the Congress-JD(S) alliance government, led by H D Kumaraswamy, was dragging its feet on taking a floor test.