STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Council erupts over KS Eshwarappa’s saffron flag remark

“Ask him to correct his language,” Manjunath told the Chairman. Hariprasad quickly replied, “Tell this to Modi and Amit Shah.”

Published: 18th February 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa claimed saffron flag, may become the national flag sometime in the future.

Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa claimed saffron flag, may become the national flag sometime in the future. (Photo | EPS and PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: MLCs of the ruling BJP and opposition Congress engaged in a heated exchange of words in the Legislative Council, during the discussion on RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa’s controversial statement on hoisting the saffron flag, on Thursday. Chairman Basavaraj Horatti had allowed discussion on the matter in an attempt to restore order in the House, where Congress legislators were protesting since Wednesday, demanding Eshwarappa’s arrest and his removal from the cabinet. The discussion went on smoothly for some time. 

When Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who came in defence of his cabinet colleague, questioned members of the opposition as to why they were not discussing the hijab row which has led to boycotting of exams and classes, Congress members retorted, saying they were ready to take up the matter once it was decided in the High Court.

Most of the members stated that Eshwarappa should himself come to the House and issue a statement, while a few others alleged that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had not even tried to resolve the issue, and demanded his intervention. The war of words continued when Leader of the Opposition BK Hariprasad questioned why the national flag was not hoisted at RSS offices for many years. BJP members alleged that Hariprasad was lying.

BJP MLC Ayanur Manjunath intervened and made personal attacks against Hariprasad, and taunted him that he (Manjunath) had the capacity to win elections and had not come to the House by pleasing the party leadership. “Ask him to correct his language,” Manjunath told the Chairman. Hariprasad quickly replied, “Tell this to Modi and Amit Shah.”

This led to an uproar in the House, and Horatti asked Hariprasad to stick to the matter.  When Horatti proceeded with other business, Congress MLCs entered the well and staged a dharna, shouting slogans against Eshwarappa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KS Eshwarappa BJP saffron flag
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp