Council erupts over KS Eshwarappa’s saffron flag remark

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: MLCs of the ruling BJP and opposition Congress engaged in a heated exchange of words in the Legislative Council, during the discussion on RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa’s controversial statement on hoisting the saffron flag, on Thursday. Chairman Basavaraj Horatti had allowed discussion on the matter in an attempt to restore order in the House, where Congress legislators were protesting since Wednesday, demanding Eshwarappa’s arrest and his removal from the cabinet. The discussion went on smoothly for some time.

When Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who came in defence of his cabinet colleague, questioned members of the opposition as to why they were not discussing the hijab row which has led to boycotting of exams and classes, Congress members retorted, saying they were ready to take up the matter once it was decided in the High Court.

Most of the members stated that Eshwarappa should himself come to the House and issue a statement, while a few others alleged that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had not even tried to resolve the issue, and demanded his intervention. The war of words continued when Leader of the Opposition BK Hariprasad questioned why the national flag was not hoisted at RSS offices for many years. BJP members alleged that Hariprasad was lying.

BJP MLC Ayanur Manjunath intervened and made personal attacks against Hariprasad, and taunted him that he (Manjunath) had the capacity to win elections and had not come to the House by pleasing the party leadership. “Ask him to correct his language,” Manjunath told the Chairman. Hariprasad quickly replied, “Tell this to Modi and Amit Shah.”

This led to an uproar in the House, and Horatti asked Hariprasad to stick to the matter. When Horatti proceeded with other business, Congress MLCs entered the well and staged a dharna, shouting slogans against Eshwarappa.