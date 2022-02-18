STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid curbs to remain for a few more days in Karnataka

Published: 18th February 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

A woman gives her swab samples for RT-PCR test at the KSRTC bus stand in Bengaluru (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the Centre has recently asked all the states and Union Territories to review and amend, or end additional Covid curbs, the Karnataka Government, however, has decided to continue with the existing restrictions for a few more days.

Meanwhile, the State Government has done away with the requirement of a mandatory negative RT-PCR report from passengers coming from Kerala and Goa into Karnataka, through all modes of transport, but they must carry the double vaccination certificate.

Karnataka COVID 19 Covid curbs
