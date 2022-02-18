STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Decision on 7th Pay Commission after discussion, says Bommai

He promised that the government will protect the interests of state government employees.

Published: 18th February 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday hinted at making an announcement in the budget on constituting the 7th Pay Commission to look at revising the salaries of State Government employees. The CM will present the state budget next month.

Responding to MLC K T Srikante Gowda’s question in the Legislative Council on disparity in salaries between state and central government employees, the CM said they will decide on constituting the commission in 2022-23. “We have implemented the recommendations of the 6th Pay Commission. We are presenting the budget and we will discuss and decide on constituting the commission in 2022-23,” the CM said appreciating government employees for their efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

Bommai said since the salaries of State Government employees are based on the state commission and central government employees on the central commission, there are differences between them. He promised that the government will protect the interests of state government employees.

Taking up the issue in the council, the MLC said there is a huge disparity between the state and central government employees’ salaries and 25 states are giving salaries to their employees on par with central government employees. Karnataka should also do it, he said. 

The CM said the economy took a hit due to the pandemic, but despite this, the government is going ahead with the recruitment of 15,000 teachers, 16,000 police constables and filling other vacancies as well as starting recruitment in Kalyan Karnataka Region. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai 7th Pay Commission
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp