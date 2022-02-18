Decision on 7th Pay Commission after discussion, says Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday hinted at making an announcement in the budget on constituting the 7th Pay Commission to look at revising the salaries of State Government employees. The CM will present the state budget next month.

Responding to MLC K T Srikante Gowda’s question in the Legislative Council on disparity in salaries between state and central government employees, the CM said they will decide on constituting the commission in 2022-23. “We have implemented the recommendations of the 6th Pay Commission. We are presenting the budget and we will discuss and decide on constituting the commission in 2022-23,” the CM said appreciating government employees for their efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

Bommai said since the salaries of State Government employees are based on the state commission and central government employees on the central commission, there are differences between them. He promised that the government will protect the interests of state government employees.

Taking up the issue in the council, the MLC said there is a huge disparity between the state and central government employees’ salaries and 25 states are giving salaries to their employees on par with central government employees. Karnataka should also do it, he said.

The CM said the economy took a hit due to the pandemic, but despite this, the government is going ahead with the recruitment of 15,000 teachers, 16,000 police constables and filling other vacancies as well as starting recruitment in Kalyan Karnataka Region.