Hijab row spills over to another college in Udupi, students protest over new dress code

By Express News Service

UDUPI: The hijab row that was cooling down in Udupi spilled over to Milagres College, Kallianpur, on Friday when about 50 students decided to return home after being denied permission to wear the hijab based on the interim High Court order.

A group of boys who were the classmates of the girls decided to protest in front of the college stating that the new rules were creating trouble for the girls.

The college has put in place a dress code for PU, degree and post graduation classes. The protesting students said their internal examinations started on Thursday and will go on for two more days. The denial of entry for students with hijab has caused problems for many girl students, said one of the protesters, adding that hence they decided to boycott the classes.

However principal Dr Vincent Alva said that he had to abide by the court's interim order, so the hijab cannot be allowed.