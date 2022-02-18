IMA scam: IPS officers will face music, says Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the State Government is taking action against all those involved in the IMA scam, including two IPS officers.

The CM said a chargesheet has already been filed against IPS officer Hemant Nimbalkar, permission was given for prosecution, but he had approached the court and it was quashed. The CBI has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court. Action is being taken against another IPS officer Ajay Hilori.

The State Government has written to the Centre and action will be taken after getting a response, he said. The CM said action will be taken against IPS, non-IPS officers and others involved in the scam. The CM was responding to BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar’s question on why action has been taken against junior officers, but not against IPS officers.

Funds for madrasas

In the last three years, the State Government released Rs 38 crore to madrasas registered under the Karnataka Wakf Board, the CM informed the Assembly on Thursday. Responding to MLC Muniraju Gowda’s question, the CM said the Directorate of Minorities is allocating grants for providing basic facilities like drinking water, toilets, libraries, furniture and computers.