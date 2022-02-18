STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC declines plea to restrain live streaming of hijab-related proceedings

Advocate representing Muslim girls questioning the ban on wearing hijab in classrooms, claimed that live streaming was causing lot of unrest in the society as observations were taken out of context.

Published: 18th February 2022 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The full bench of the Karnataka High Court hearing the case related to hijab row in educational institutions on Friday declined a plea to restrain live streaming of proceedings.

As soon as the proceedings began, senior advocate Prof Ravi Varma Kumar, representing Muslim girls questioning the ban on wearing hijab in classrooms, claimed that live streaming was causing a lot of unrest in the society as the observations were taken out of context.

According to him, the live streaming has become "counterproductive and children were put to hardship".

However, Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said: "Let the people understand what is the stand of the respondents also."

As a few more fresh petitions were filed, Justice Awasthi requested the petitioners that the counsels for the fresh petitions can take only 10 minutes so that respondents can also be heard.

The full bench of the High Court comprises Justice Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna M Dixit.

The High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab row, last week restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka HC Karnataka High court Hijab row
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp