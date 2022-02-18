STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, boy wearing tilak denied entry to college in Karnataka, students protest

Students claimed that the high court interim order restricted them only from wearing religious outfits and not from wearing tilak

Published: 18th February 2022 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

A student was restricted from entering college for wearing tilak in Indi on Friday (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A student was denied entry for wearing tilak at the Government Pre-University College in Indi on Friday.

According to sources, the college authorities asked the boy to remove the tilak before entering the college. When he refused, they asked him to go home. Angered students indulge in a verbal argument with lecturers.

As soon as the news spread, various Hindu organisations including Bajrang Dal activists gathered in front of the college and raised slogans against the college and teachers. A section of students boycotted classes.

Students claimed that the high court interim order restricted them only from wearing religious outfits and not from wearing tilak.

The police soon rushed to the college and pacified the situation.

