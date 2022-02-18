STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sex CD scandal: SC stays Karnataka HC's order allowing SIT to file report against ex-minister

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari also said that no action will be taken on the report of the SIT.

Published: 18th February 2022 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday stayed an order of the Karnataka High Court which allowed the SIT, set up to probe a rape complaint by a woman and charges of conspiracy against a former state minister, to submit its final report before the trial court.

The apex court passed the order on an appeal challenging the High Court order dated February 3, 2022, directing the SIT to submit the report before the judicial magistrate.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, contended that the SIT report has already been filed and the matter has been assigned to a special MP/MLA court. The bench then said," Let the high court decide the matter.

Meanwhile, no action should be taken based on the SIT report." Senior advocate Vikas Singh along with lawyer Aman Panwar appeared for the victim.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the SIT, submitted that the SIT report has to go before the competent court, which would examine the matter.

