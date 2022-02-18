State to present its side on hijab issue in Karnataka HC on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government will submit its arguments before the Karnataka High Court with regard to the hijab issue on Friday. The arguments of the counsel representing some students in a batch of petitions questioning the ban on hijab in classrooms, concluded on Thursday.

Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi told the full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi that he will present the government’s views on Friday. The full bench has been hearing the pleas questioning the order issued by the State Government ban wearing of the hijab inside classrooms, from February 11.

During Thursday’s hearing, Dr Vinod G Kulkarni, a consulting neuropsychiatrist from Hubballi, argued on his own with regard to public interest litigation filed by him, that the hijab issue has created mass hysteria and disturbed the minds of all, particularly Muslim girl students.

HC junks plea of social activist

Therefore, those students be permitted to wear the hijab on Fridays and in the ensuing month of Ramzan between April first week and May first week, he pleaded. The court dismissed a petition filed by Arif Jameel, a Bengaluru-based social activist, against the hijab ban on the ground that it was not maintainable as rules made for filing public interest litigation had not been followed.

Meanwhile, the court also permitted the counsel to withdraw a petition filed by five students in Bengaluru on the ground that the government order is likely to be affected, as the cause of action was not mentioned. But it gave liberty to the petitioners to file a fresh plea with full details.

Students protest denial of entry to colleges

About 40 hijab-clad students of Dr G Shankar Government Women’s First Grade College, Ajjarakad, returned home on Thursday in protest for being denied entry, while the situation at Women’s Government PU College in Udupi was normal as all students agreed to follow the court’s order. The Government First Grade College in Uppinangady, Mangaluru, declared two days holiday, after some students insisted they be allowed to attend classes. In Hassan, Kodagu, Chitradurga and Shivamogga students staged dharna outside colleges.