We do not need guidance from DK Shivakumar: Eshwarappa

BENGALURU: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa on Thursday launched a broadside against Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar over the saffron flag issue, accusing the latter of lying about the Shivamogga incident wherein a student reportedly hoisted a saffron flag by replacing the national flag at a government educational institution.

“The national flag is bigger for me. I, along with BJP leaders L K Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi, had been to Kashmir where we hoisted the national flag after removing the Pakistani flag. Hence, we do not need any guidance from Shivakumar,” he remarked.

The minister alleged that Shivakumar had fabricated the Shivamogga incident as the Superintendent of Police had clarified that there was no incident of the national flag being replaced with a saffron flag.



“Shivakumar has insulted the national flag by telling a lie. He is a traitor and should be arrested and booked under sedition charge. I will speak to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on this matter,” he told reporters at Vidhana Soudha. He insisted that Congress leaders, who had “misused” the national flag by flaunting them during their protest in the Assembly, should be booked.