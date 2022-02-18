STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

We do not need guidance from DK Shivakumar: Eshwarappa

“The national flag is bigger for me. I, along with BJP leaders L K Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi, had been to Kashmir where we hoisted the national flag after removing the Pakistani flag.

Published: 18th February 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa on Thursday launched a broadside against Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar over the saffron flag issue, accusing the latter of lying about the Shivamogga incident wherein a student reportedly hoisted a saffron flag by replacing the national flag at a government educational institution.

“The national flag is bigger for me. I, along with BJP leaders L K Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi, had been to Kashmir where we hoisted the national flag after removing the Pakistani flag. Hence, we do not need any guidance from Shivakumar,” he remarked.

The minister alleged that Shivakumar had fabricated the Shivamogga incident as the Superintendent of Police had clarified that there was no incident of the national flag being replaced with a saffron flag.

“Shivakumar has insulted the national flag by telling a lie. He is a traitor and should be arrested and booked under sedition charge. I will speak to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on this matter,” he told reporters at Vidhana Soudha. He insisted that Congress leaders, who had “misused” the national flag by flaunting them during their protest in the Assembly, should be booked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KS Eshwarappa DK Shivakumar saffron flag Karnataka
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp