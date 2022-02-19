Cabinet nod for cutting KPSC viva voce marks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a significant decision, the State Cabinet on Friday approved reduction of the viva voce marks from 50 to 25 in the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) final interview. Earlier, the panel of interviewers including the chairman, all nominated by the government to the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), the selection authority for the Group A and Group B probationers, were vested with powers to grant 50 marks. In fact, for over a decade, viva voce carried 200 marks, which was reduced to 50 and further reduced now.

After aspirants clear the preliminary examination, they write the main written examination for 1,250 marks and qualify for the viva voce. The average of the marks obtained in the mains and the viva voce determine the final ranking while allotting postings for assistant commissioners and tahsildars. There were allegations of corruption in the past as the candidates who scored less in the mains would come up in the ranking by getting higher marks in viva voce.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also authorised Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to nominate a member to the KPSC in the vacant position.