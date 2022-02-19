Congress to resume Mekedatu padayatra from Feb 27

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress will resume its ‘Namma Neeru, Namma Hakku’ (our water, our right) padayatra demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project, from Ramanagara on February 27. The padayatra was suspended due to a surge in Covid-19 cases last month.

At a press conference, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said the padayatra will culminate at the National College Grounds in Basavanagudi on March 3. “The rally will be held for five days and all our leaders, workers and the public will take part in the five-day padayatra,” he said. MLA Ramalinga Reddy will lead the padayatra when it enters Bengaluru.