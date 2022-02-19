STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Holiday announced to paramedical college in Belagavi as hijab controversy escalates on campus

Management decided to announce an indefinite holiday to the institute after a group of girls arrived at the college wearing hijabs and burqa after repeated instructions to not wear them.

Published: 19th February 2022 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Students leave after they were not allowed to attend classes while wearing Hijab, at Dr G Shankar Government Women's First Grade College in Udupi. (Photo | PTI)

Students leave after they were not allowed to attend classes while wearing Hijab, at Dr G Shankar Government Women's First Grade College in Udupi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A controversy over hijab at Vijaya Institute of Paramedical Sciences, Belagavi, continues unabated despite attempts being made by the police and district administration to put an end to it.

For the past three days, several girls from the institute have been arriving on campus wearing hijabs and burqas even as the college management insisted that they remove their headcovers before entering classrooms.

As the hijab controversy began worsening at the institute, the Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi has asked the college management to close the institute until the situation returns to normalcy. The management decided to announce an indefinite holiday to the institute after a group of girls arrived at the college again wearing hijabs and burqa, unwilling to follow the guidelines issued by the institute on Saturday. The parents of several girls have been in support of their wards and insisted that the college management allow hijabs inside classrooms.

Two days ago, the Belagavi police had to take six persons into custody when they tried to exert pressure on the college management and police to allow the hijab-clad girls inside classrooms. Belagavi police commissioner Boralingaiah said a group of youth who were in support of the girls wearing hijabs was creating a disturbance on campus and that was why they had to be taken into preventive custody. He said all of them were released later.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hijab opposition Karnataka Hijab opposition Belagavi college closure
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp