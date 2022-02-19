STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC declines plea to stop live-streaming of hijab row proceedings

A large number of people have been viewing the proceedings on the hijab issue, being heard by the Karnataka High Court, on the YouTube channel.

Published: 19th February 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Students from the Government High School leave without writing the SSLC preparatory exam after authorities refuse to allow them inside wearing hijab, in Shivamogga on Monday | Shimoga Nandan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A large number of people have been viewing the proceedings on the hijab issue, being heard by the Karnataka High Court, on the YouTube channel. As on Friday, the channel had recorded more than 23 lakh views and the subscriber base touched 92,000.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court will continue live streaming of the hijab issue. The full bench, headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, indicated this after hearing the petitioners’ counsel and the state, when a request was made to stop the live streaming.

Senior lawyer Ravivarma Kumar submitted that live streaming is causing a lot of problems in the state and is being taken out of context. Live streaming may be discontinued as it has become counter-productive and children are put to untold misery, he pleaded.  

Then the Advocate General replied that the arguments of the petitioners’ counsel was given live and accordingly, the state’s arguments requires to be live-streamed. The CJ then said that the state’s arguments too will be live-streamed. 

The YouTube channel was launched officially on February 2, after framing rules. Before commencement of hearing on the hijab issue, the number of subscribers for channel were around 19,000. Now, on an average, 10,000 new subscribers added daily. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Hijab row Karnataka
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp