Karnataka HC declines plea to stop live-streaming of hijab row proceedings

BENGALURU: A large number of people have been viewing the proceedings on the hijab issue, being heard by the Karnataka High Court, on the YouTube channel. As on Friday, the channel had recorded more than 23 lakh views and the subscriber base touched 92,000.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court will continue live streaming of the hijab issue. The full bench, headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, indicated this after hearing the petitioners’ counsel and the state, when a request was made to stop the live streaming.

Senior lawyer Ravivarma Kumar submitted that live streaming is causing a lot of problems in the state and is being taken out of context. Live streaming may be discontinued as it has become counter-productive and children are put to untold misery, he pleaded.

Then the Advocate General replied that the arguments of the petitioners’ counsel was given live and accordingly, the state’s arguments requires to be live-streamed. The CJ then said that the state’s arguments too will be live-streamed.

The YouTube channel was launched officially on February 2, after framing rules. Before commencement of hearing on the hijab issue, the number of subscribers for channel were around 19,000. Now, on an average, 10,000 new subscribers added daily.