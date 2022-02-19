STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka's Chamarajanagar has best air quality among Indian cities: CPCB data

Published: 19th February 2022 06:02 AM

Smog, Air pollution, AQI, air quality, fog

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Chamarajanagar has the best air quality among 132 cities in the country, as per the Air Quality Index (AQI) by the Central Pollution Control Board. Though the air quality in Karnataka’s Bagalkot (50), Vijayapura (46) and Thoothukudi (39) in Tamil Nadu is good, Chamarajanagar claims an AQI of 36.

According to the data, the air quality of 56 cities is satisfactory, 48 moderate, 26 poor, and Ghaziabad and Ballabgarh’s air quality is so poor that it will lead to respiratory illness in healthy people with prolonged exposure, pronounced respiratory or other illnesses in a vulnerable population, and avoiding prolonged or strenuous outdoor physical exertion has have advised.

In areas with satisfactory air quality, there will be minor breathing discomfort in the vulnerable population, and in cities with moderate air quality, breathing or other health-related discomforts will be reported in the vulnerable population.

Chamarajanagar district, with 51 per cent of forest cover, three tiger reserves, and thick forest connecting the Tamil Nadu and Kerala borders, has contributed to the air quality. Though vehicular traffic on roads connecting Tamil Nadu and Kerala has increased over the years, tank filling projects, and recharge of underground water table has increased horticulture crops, adding to the greenery.

