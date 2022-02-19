STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mysuru man kills mother over loan instalment reminder

Hemaraj was not prompt in paying the instalments and the mother and son used to fight over the issue.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A 45-year-old man ran his jeep over his mother for reminding him to repay the loan instalment. It is alleged that Nagamma (65) had borrowed money from a cooperative society to buy her son Hemaraj, a native of Hanumantapura village in Periyapatna taluk, a vehicle. 

Hemaraj was not prompt in paying the instalments and the mother and son used to fight over the issue. However, on Thursday, when Nagamma reminded him about the instalment, enraged Hemaraj picked a fight with his mother.

When his mother left the place and was returning home, he followed her in a jeep and ran his vehicle over her, killing her on the spot. Villagers immediately rushed Nagamma to hospital but she was declared dead. Based on the statements of the villagers and relatives, the police arrested the accused. A case is also registered against the accused at the Bettadapura police station.

