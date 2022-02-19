STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Saffron flag row: Amid Congress uproar, Houses adjourned till Monday

They even called him a puppet of the RSS and urged the Chief Minister and Speaker to dismiss him from the cabinet.   

Published: 19th February 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Congress members stage a protest demanding dismissal of Minister KS Eshwarappa, in the Assembly on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Congress members continuing their protest for the fourth day on Friday in both the Houses, seeking dismissal of RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa from the cabinet, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri and Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti adjourned the sessions till Monday.  
The opposition party had launched its protest on Tuesday and started the night dharna on Wednesday.
Even after the adjournment of the session, Congress members will continue their night dharna till their demand is met, party leaders said.  

Earlier in the day, the Assembly convened for business an hour late at 12 noon, by paying tribute to former MLA G V Mantur (92), who passed away in Bagalkote on Thursday. Later, Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, trooped to the well of the House and raised slogans against Eshwarappa, calling him a ‘traitor’. They even called him a puppet of the RSS and urged the Chief Minister and Speaker to dismiss him from the cabinet.   

As many appeals by the Speaker to the protesting members to cooperate went in vain, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy suggested taking action against the protesters. However, Speaker took the call to adjourn the session till Monday. In the Upper House, as soon as the proceedings began, Congress legislators demanded that Eshwarappa be dismissed from the Cabinet. They entered the well of the House, holding placards and raising slogans against the senior minister. Congress MLC Saleem Ahmed dragged the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and criticised them.

BJP MLCs too raised slogans against their Congress counterparts and said a case should be booked against Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan for his statement linking rape to women’s clothing. As the House was not in order, Chairman Basavaraj Horatti adjourned the proceedings for 10 minutes.

When the House reconvened, Leader of Opposition BK Hariprasad made it clear that they would not withdraw the protest until they get an assurance from the State Government of action against Eshwarappa. 
BJP MLC MK Pranesh requested the Chairman to take action against those who do not uphold the dignity of the House.  

In reply, Horatti said he will take stringent action in such cases and adjourned the House till Monday morning, amid protest by Congress MLCs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress KS Eshwarappa saffron flag Karnataka
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp