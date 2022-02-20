Hijab row spreads to rural Gadag, peace meet in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

GADAG, BENGALURU: The hijab row that started with six students protesting at a government college in Udupi has spread across the state and vitiated the atmosphere even in rural hinterlands. Gadag district, which was known for communal harmony till recently, too has not been spared.

Protests that were limited to Gadag town have spread to Naragund, Gajendragad and Laxmeshwar,

As the controversy continues to rage, a new initiative for Hindu-Muslim unity was taken up in Bengaluru on Saturday under the leadership of Muruga Mutt pontiff Shivamurthi Muruga Swamiji, who is known for his progressive stand on several issues. Moulana Maqsood Imran, chief priest at the Jamia Masjid in Bengaluru, Jagadguru Basavamurthy Madara Chennaiah Swamiji of Madara Chennaiah Mutt and a host of other Hindu and Muslim religious leaders held hands in a show of unity.

The Moulana said, “The government order of February 5, asking students to stick to uniforms and not to wear garbs of any religious identify inside classrooms, should be withdrawn. The issue is now before the Karnataka High Court and also, the order has created a lot of confusion. ”Shivamurthi Muruga Swamiji said, “The hijab row is man-made and without blaming anyone, we should strive for peace. As wise citizens, we need to work out a formula for peace.”

Jagadguru Basavamurthy Madara Chennaiah Swamiji said, “We should wait for the high court verdict and need to maintain peace.” Siddarameshwara Swamiji of Bhovi Gurupeeta said the government should resume online classes, as unrest and tension are not good for children’s academic progress. Representing the Christian faith, Fr Vivian Moonis said, “Violence and hatred have to stop. All religions should be allowed to continue with their customs and traditions. The government, political parties and all stakeholders should put an end to the row, and ensure students attend classes.”

Member of Rajya Sabha Dr Nasir Hussain, who has been holding religious unity meetings, commented, “Immediate steps should be taken to restore peace, considering that it is the examination season. Students have to be inside classrooms where they belong and not protest outside the gates.”In Gadag, some students from a government college in Naragund said that the college should allow both students wearing hijab and those clad in saffron stoles. The principal pointed to the high court’s interim order and sent them back.

Some parents in Naragund said they are worried about the future of their children as classes have been affected for the last two years because of the pandemic. As normal classes were resuming, education was hit by the hijab controversy. Students should focus on their studies and classes should be resumed at the earliest. Such controversies will have an impact on the minds of children, they pleaded.

A teacher from Gajendragad said, “We have to follow the court’s orders and we sent back students wearing hijab.”AD Kamatagi, principal of Naragund Siddeshwar Government First Grade College, said, “Some students submitted a memorandum to allow them inside the classes with hijab. But we have neither permitted students with hijab or with saffron shawl.”