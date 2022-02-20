Hostel rent exempted under GST: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court ruled that a building owner has entitled to tax exemption benefits under the Goods and Services Act (GST) if the residential premises leased out is used as a hostel for students and working professionals.

Quashing an order passed by the Appellate Authority for Advance Ruling, Karnataka, the court considered the question of whether the services provided by the petitioner, Taghar Vasudeva Ambrish from Jayanagar, in leasing out his residence as a hostel to students and working professionals are covered under Entry 13 of the notification dated September 28, 2017, namely ‘Services by way of renting of residential dwelling for use as a residence’ issued under Integrated Goods and Services Tax, 2017.

“The notification does not require the lessee itself to use the premises as a residence. The benefit of exemption notification cannot be denied to the petitioner on grounds that the lessee is not using the premises. The finding by AAAR Karnataka that the hostel is more akin to ‘sociable accommodation’ is not relevant to determining the eligibility of the petitioner to claim the benefit under the exemption notification,” said Justices Alok Aradhe and MI Arun.