STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hostel rent exempted under GST: Karnataka HC

The notification does not require the lessee itself to use the premises as a residence.

Published: 20th February 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court ruled that a building owner has entitled to tax exemption benefits under the Goods and Services Act (GST) if the residential premises leased out is used as a hostel for students and working professionals. 

Quashing an order passed by the Appellate Authority for Advance Ruling, Karnataka, the court considered the question of whether the services provided by the petitioner, Taghar Vasudeva Ambrish from Jayanagar, in leasing out his residence as a hostel to students and working professionals are covered under Entry 13 of the notification dated September 28, 2017, namely ‘Services by way of renting of residential dwelling for use as a residence’ issued under Integrated Goods and Services Tax, 2017.  

“The notification does not require the lessee itself to use the premises as a residence. The benefit of exemption notification cannot be denied to the petitioner on grounds that the lessee is not using the premises. The finding by AAAR Karnataka that the hostel is more akin to ‘sociable accommodation’ is not relevant to determining the eligibility of the petitioner to claim the benefit under the exemption notification,” said Justices Alok Aradhe and MI Arun. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court GST
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp