INTERVIEW | Students not attending classes is matter of concern: Karnataka Minister on hijab row

BENGALURU: Even as the Karnataka High Court is conducting daily hearing on pleas over the hijab issue, protests by students is spreading to other places. Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh says it is a matter of concern for the State Government that some Muslim girls are not attending classes over the hijab issue. What started in Udupi was an issue with one college and was not even a state or national issue then. Excerpts from an interview:

There seems to be some confusion over enforcing the high court interim order covering only institutions in which the CDC has implemented dress/uniform. What is being done to clear this?

This so-called confusion has been created. As far as we are concerned, there is no confusion about the court order. The high court said schoolchildren can neither wear the hijab nor the saffron shawl. The government has not notified any dress code, but it is stipulated by the college development committees at many places. At such places, the dress code has to be followed.

Why did the controversy erupt all of a sudden?

Till December 27, there was no hijab issue in our state or any other state. But then, 12 students appealed to the Udupi college principal to allow them to wear the hijab. The principal could convince six of them, the rest are those who were associated with the Campus Front of India.

The entire South Canara region has a system of uniforms since 1985 in PU colleges. Just when the issue was settling down in the Udupi college, it spread to the Kundapura college.

Initially, there was no protest. But when Opposition leader Siddaramiah said wearing the hijab is a fundamental right, others started saying saffron shawl is their fundamental right too. If there was no political statement, it was just a localised problem in Udupi and Kundapura.

Do think it could have been handled well at the Udupi college, and not allowed to blow up?

Initially, the principal and local MLAs tried explaining this and many meetings were also conducted with the school/college development committees and the parents.

Later, the principal sought the department’s opinion. The department replied that as per the Karnataka Education Act, the school management has the power to enforce uniform rule and students have to follow it.

We will continue to take the stakeholders into confidence.

In many districts students are not attending classes as they are not allowed to wear the hijab in classrooms. Is this not a serious concern for the government?

In Karnataka, over 82,000 girls are studying in PUC, of which 662 girls insisted on entering classroom wearing the hijab and some of them entered too.

It is a concern. As a party, we are very particular about girl child education. We are collecting data of Muslim girl students to check their attendance after this row.

Students are missing classes and preparatory exams.

Will the government postpone the exams?

If students approach us, we will consider it positively.

The dress code is for students. But, at many places, teachers and other staff were told to remove the hijab/burqa. Why is the government not clarifying on it?

No such instruction has been given by the department or the government. But teachers too should have some ethics. If a child is told not to wear the hijab/burqa, she might ask us why the rule applies only to them and not teachers.

The Tumakuru teacher may have resigned for some other reason. There is no need to connect it to this incident.

Is the dress code applicable for degree colleges? Is the government planning any policy on uniforms?

We will wait to see what the high court orders, and then take it up. We don’t know for sure if it will be uniforms or just a dress code.

Many students are saying that they are missing classes even as the high court is hearing the case. What is the government doing about it? Why have no proactive steps been taken to take parents and community leaders into confidence so that students don’t miss classes?

The government and the authorities concerned have made all attempts to convince the students.

Ministers keep saying there is hidden agenda behind the issue? What is it, and if so, why has no action been taken?

There is international conspiracy and lobby behind this issue. An inquiry is going on and evidence is being collected.