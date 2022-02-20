JDS' Basavaraj Horatti rules out joining BJP, but keeps options open

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Legislative Council Chairman and senior JDS MLC Basavaraj Horatti on Saturday ruled out joining the BJP, but his statement that he has not taken any decision yet in this regard has set rumour mills abuzz. Speculation is rife that Horatti may jump ship to the saffron party, especially after Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s vague comments on the party’s candidate for the West Teachers’ constituency of the Council election which is due in June-July.

On Friday, Joshi said the state BJP has submitted two names for the MLC election to the central leadership and Horatti’s name may be on it. Reacting to Joshi’s remark, Horatti said he has already made it clear that as of now, he is not thinking of joining any party and will not take any decision in this regard till May. “Joshi has a special affection towards me and I am indebted to him for his gesture,” he added.

Rumours of Horatti going with the BJP have been doing rounds for several months now. Sources said that to continue as the Legislative Council chairman, he needs the support of BJP. If he becomes the official candidate of the BJP for the West Teachers’ constituency, it will be easy for him to continue in the chair, a source said.