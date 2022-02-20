STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Puttanna Kanagal, the icon, to get memorial 

Puttanna Kanagal, who gave some of the most enduring classics and iconic movies of Indian cinema, had worked in many languages, including Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Published: 20th February 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly four decades after the death of iconic Kannada filmmaker Puttanna Kanagal, the Chalanachitra Academy is proposing to the State Government to convert his ancestral house at Kanagal village in Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru district into a museum and a library. Once this century-old, dilapidated structure is rebuilt, it will be a tourist attraction and a study centre for cinema enthusiasts, stated members of the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, which is pushing for the project with the government.

Puttanna Kanagal, who gave some of the most enduring classics and iconic movies of Indian cinema, had worked in many languages, including Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. His Gejje Pooje and Sharapanjara won three national awards, while he was honoured with a number of state awards. Some of the stars of Kannada cinema, including Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, Kalpana, Arathi and more, owed their careers to him. 

Puttanna Kanagal’s movies, which were family entertainers, touched upon socially relevant subjects that were considered unusual and bold in the early 60s and late 70s. He was just 52 years old when he passed away in 1985.Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy Chairman Suneel Puranik told The New Sunday Express that Kanagal’s cinematic oeuvre is appreciated at the international level and every Kannadiga is proud of him.

“We learnt about his ancestral house in Periyapatna taluk which is close to Cauvery river. It is in a serene place. We want to turn it into a memorial, similar to Kavimane in memory of Kuvempuat at Kuppalli in Shivamogga ,” he said.

Puranik said they may need Rs 10 crore to take up the work initially. The decision was taken after a photo that showed the dilapidated state of Kanagal’s house went viral on Twitter. Soon after, the Academy passed a resolution to develop the house into a memorial.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puttanna Kanagal
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp