Saffron flag row: Karnataka Congress continues its protest

Several Congressmen went for their morning walk on Soudha premises after the night-long dharna before sitting down to read newspapers.

Published: 20th February 2022 06:18 AM

KPCC president DK Shivakumar and other party leaders go for morning walk at Vidhana Soudha on Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress members, who had stayed overnight at Vidhana Soudha seeking the dismissal of RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa for his statement on the saffron flag replacing the national flag at the Red Fort, continued their protest on Saturday. 

Several Congressmen went for their morning walk on Soudha premises after the night-long dharna before sitting down to read newspapers. Later in the day, Opposition Leader in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge visited the protesting legislators and spoke to them. 

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Opposition Leader in the Council BK Hariprasad, MLC and KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed, chief whip Prakash Rathod and others interacted with Kharge. 
 

